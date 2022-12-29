Wheels & Wetlands Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 10229786 · Last edited 29 December 2022 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey all,

Hope you are enjoying/enjoyed your holidays! Here’s what will likely be the last update/minor patch in this series as we have already begun to work extensively on the next major update.

Onwards and wayward into the next year! Stay tuned for more news!

Bonus Tip: If you are ever unsure about what exactly each action tier does on a tool, for example, “Mining III”, you can inspect the item (by default, using Shift+Right Click when hovering an item), and hover over each of the actions and tiers to get information on what this affects.

Bonus Promo: Dr. Incompetent recently put together a playthrough of Wayward on their channel including a beginner’s guide:

On with the changelog:

Improvements

Added filter support to the actions drawer.

Added a new message when killing a merchant.

The "inapplicable" headings in the actions drawer now specify that the following actions are inapplicable with the item you have selected.

Improved performance when gathering, harvesting, dismantling, disassembling and other actions that can give you multiple items in one turn.

Creatures will now swap positions with players if they are on a cave entrance when they ascend or descend if not tamed.

Increased save back-up amount from 5 to 10.

Updated the "Crafting" help article to include more information on success chances and new tooltip/efficacy bonuses.

Balance

Attacking merchants directly or through the use of tamed creatures will impact reputation similarly to attacking other players.

Reduced amount of thirst gained when poisoned slightly.

Reduced amount of thirst gained over time but increased it while encumbered/overburdened.

Reduced durability of boats slightly.

Reduced the base defense of snow walkers.

Bug Fixes

Fixed game-freezing issues caused by completing or dismantling tattered maps. (Thanks synchc!)

Fixed the Steam Deck not launching Wayward properly.

Fixed Wayward not launching from Steam on newer distros/versions of Linux. (Thanks Voklov!)

Fixed not being able to slot most item actions in action slots unless you have an applicable item for them.

Fixed "you cannot do that" messages not displaying for the read map action.

Fixed creatures not going up and down cave entrances when they couldn't naturally spawn on the current biome.

Fixed trees with snow being able to melt into a near-infinite amount of puddles when travelling.

Fixed player's reputations being affected by merchant's death outside of their control/interaction. (Thanks sechsauge!)

Fixed weight bonus not showing as a custom modifier in the pause menu when set to +50.

Fixed changing a binding closing all sections in the bindings menu. (Thanks dawn_h_35!)

Fixed errors when unloading mods that added new world layers, such as Troposphere.

Fixed being able to paste formatted HTML into the chat box.

Fixed extinguishing equipped torches when getting off boats from non-shallow water to land or moving vehicle-to-vehicle.

Fixed merchants being able to be killed twice in the same turn.

Actually™ fixed the blank pause menu issue. (Thanks Valdig!)

Fixed enhancing items not using thaumaturgy.

Fixed "Turns" not showing up for game saves on the Steam Workshop.

Fixed errors when attempting to travel to islands with bugged merchants.

Fixed the "Unfocus After Sending Message" option adding an extra line to the message bar or not working at all. (Thanks 柯箴之!)

Fixed action slots showing the incorrect item in the tooltip when disassembling containers. (Thanks 柯箴之!)

Fixed tinkering being used in cases where other skills should be used when refining or reinforcing. (Thanks Anketam!)

Technical

Updated to Electron 22.0.0.

Mods

TARS