Boat death change, menu improvements, and bug fixes

v0.5.74

-Changed Boats so any items in their inventory are not dropped on death and will be there when the boat is revived

-Inventory weapon equip fix for when you have a bag equipped and its full, but you try to equip something that has a stack count, like rats

-Fixed init logic for pirate towers at the Pirate Tower Base and Pirate Village Base.

-Main menu UI updates and button interaction audio improvements