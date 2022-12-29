 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 29 December 2022

Boat death change, menu improvements, and bug fixes

v0.5.74
-Changed Boats so any items in their inventory are not dropped on death and will be there when the boat is revived
-Inventory weapon equip fix for when you have a bag equipped and its full, but you try to equip something that has a stack count, like rats
-Fixed init logic for pirate towers at the Pirate Tower Base and Pirate Village Base.
-Main menu UI updates and button interaction audio improvements

