Update v0.7.3

It has been 2 weeks since the launch of Nordic Ashes Early Access! Time goes by so fast hahaha. In this update we bring new content you were asking for, like the Minimap! Along with some fun Winter Relics and the 4th Yggdrasil Tier. We still have many suggestions to develop, and they will come in future updates.

Minimap!

To help you find those items you hear drop but can´t see or want to save for later, we have added a Minimap!

You can now unlock the Minimap in Yggdrasil to help you find potions and gold. You will be able to upgrade it to get more information.



Winter Relics!

With the arrival of Winter, 3 new Relics have landed on every realm. These will be available until January 15th.

In addition to being available on Gnöki’s shop, they will also appear on shrines.



Yggdrasil Level 4

We've added a new Yggdrasil Tier to give you even more variety in your run customization.

Therefore, we have increased the limit of leaves that can be obtained per seed so you can get more upgrades.



Improvements

Changed Gnöki's happiness bar from red to orange. That way it won’t look like you're hurting our dear adorable friend.

You can now improve the number of obelisks and the duration of their effects in Yggdrasil.

The light beam duration of the drops has been increased to 15 seconds.

Performance improvements.

Game Balance

Overheal has been modified. It will now be divided into levels and the maximum number of blue hearts you can get will be limited.

Our Fairy lady Astrid was healing a little too much, now she doesn’t.

While fighting a boss, crates will only drop potions and artifacts.

Fixed Issues

Although we found quite funny the bug of arrows appearing on the main menu, it has been fixed.

Thyra's Focus was not working correctly in some cases.

Glitch disappeared in some cases from the screen (oddly enough xD).

We have fixed some text errors that did not appear in certain languages.

Graphic bug with the Obelisk icons.

In some cases, if you bought a Relic from Gnöki and then hit reroll with Woody, you could lose the Relic you had bought.

Something similar happened in the Altars when you went to Gnöki's realm.

The Steam Coupon achievement is now achievable.

Our secret M.I.S.S.I.N.G. survivor was missing some unique ascensions❓

What's next?

With this patch we wanted to solve the main issues we had in front of us. Now we are going to focus on new content for Nordic Ashes!

Next update will be the new character. We’re sure she’ll be a big surprise!

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/