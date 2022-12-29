Weekly Update - V.0.2.11

-Added new music and removed some due to copyright issues when posting recordings of KoA on YT or other platforms.

-Added an out of mana Message.

-Added an out of energy message.

-Added a message to tell player when out of mana on attacks.

-Added a message to tell player when out of energy on attacks.

-Added ability to see how much a summon will cost in mana on the spell.

-Added more fail safes to player and AI to stop potential run away actors.

-Adjusted the planter UI.

-Changed the look of iron nodes to be different from silver nodes.

-Fixed the savage decoration book having human decorations instead.

-Fixed Color tint on group mana UI.

-Fixed tools being difficult to hit with.

-Fixed Daggers, 1h Mace, 1h Axe, 2h Axe, and 2h Mace not consuming stamina.

-Fixed mana code still using old hunger and thirst system.

-Fixed a force animation bug on AI.

-Fixed a game library being called on AI for animations that are no longer used.

-Fixed loading screen grammar/spelling and out of date messages.

-Fixed bone shields not having proper stats.

-Fixed meteor broadcasting sound to the world.

-Fixed summons requiring too much mana with the new XP rework.

-Optimized loading times and reduce game overall size.

-Removed the well , and changed recipes requiring filled flask/bottle to use empty ones.

-Removed Water Requirement for planters for less micromanagement.

-Removed Rain code for planters for performance on planters.

-Removed conflicting behaviour on AI in hopes they will function better.

-Removed Christmas holiday special thingys.

-Removed holy golem from floating island and added holy golems in each zones for a chance to obtain holy stuff.

-Tweaked Mana and Energy to give 10 points per level instead of 5.

-Tweaked Tiredness to go into effect at 10 mana/energy instead of 30 mana/energy.

-Tweaked AI to be less intelligent and to not get stuck on the bumpy map as much.