TFM Weekly Update 📜 Version 0.5.12

Salutations, descendants of the first men! ːlettuceː This week's update includes the highly requested floating texts for the resource and point accumulations and expenses, as well as resolution and window settings.

Changelog

Total number of additions implemented this week: 25 ːhappyhfː

Changes made in response to community input and assistance are 60% and marked with ːhappyheartː

ːhappyheartː [Content] New archetype for Gatherer: Wildberry Gatherer. Gatherers now gather plainshrooms and planted crops by default.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Lindaris now starts with a Deer pack that drop Game Meat and Light Hide. Females also reproduce.

ːhappyheartː [Content] 2 new alerts: Available shop, No adventurers.

ːhappyhfː [Content] New consumable: Healing Berries. Consumed to restore Endurance.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Revised tooltip descriptions for passion and archetype traits.

ːhappyhfː [Content] New item: Scout's Bow.

ːhappyhfː [Content] New skills: Focused Shot, Net Shot.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Renamed "Sauteed Plainshroom" consumable to "Plainshroom Surprise". It now grants 50 PP and has a higher cost.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] All "smoked... meat" consumables have been renamed "smoked... feast". They now award 40 PP rather than 6, and their costs have increased.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Arcadia's wraiths have been renamed "Lost Soul," and they now have a stacking trait that strengthens them infinitely with each Sun.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Lindaris now starts with 6 characters and they all have randomly generated names.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Endurable now grants 3 Endurance per stack instead of 4.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Windowed, Fullscreen Window, and Exclusive Fullscreen choices are now available, as well as window size settings. Windowed mode can be resized by hovering the mouse over the bottom, right, or corner of a window and dragging the double-headed arrow.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Implemented a new floating text UI feedback for the Stockpile which displays incoming and outgoing resources.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Character panel now has a sorting function.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] The slider at the options now allows you to resize the entire user interface.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed Fully Developed Infant's path point bonus.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] The weight modifier that prevented Entertainers with Bard from generating Funny Material has been removed.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Fixed method for calculating the total stat value and modifiers. Stat tooltips now include multiplier modifiers.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Issues with stat modifier calculation have been resolved.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Issues with trait trigger tooltip headers for multiple effect outputs have been resolved.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] The trait stack count of the 'Sand' item has been fixed.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Character stat percentage modifier representation in trait tooltips has been fixed. For 'Intensity' stack type traits, the values of percentage type modifiers are now shown multiplied by stack count.

ːhappyheartː [Internal] Started the implementation of the new campaign map and a new dungeon event we call “The Cursed Chest”.

ːhappyheartː [Internal] Started the implementation of Tutorial Alerts. This new feature will use our Alert system and Learn panel to teach game features and aspects.

We hope you like this update and have a wonderful holiday season, and we hope to see you in the new year with even more exciting content and updates! ːreexcitedː