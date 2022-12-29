Update v0.8.1

Howdy, fellow survivors of 2022. Are you enjoying your Christmas break?

We've been working on yet another backend reconstruction which is why this update took such a long time. We believe it was a necessary step to tackle sooner than later. There won't be any more big backend changes in the future and we'll be working on more content related tasks (weapons, levels, events, etc).

Tank



The tank has now returned to the game! Many elements of its design have been changed since its original iteration, aiming to make the tank easier to use tactically. We’re still tweaking the balance of all tanks, so expect to see some changes in future.

Movement System Rework



(old left, new right)

One of the backend changes was overhauling the movement system. With the old system, you often had to pixel-hunt to find the right position that provides cover for your units. Sometimes units struggled to move to their destinations and there was no way to climb or vault over obstacles.

With the new grid layout, you can easily find a node that provides cover. There’s no more pixel-hunting or units trying to move to the same position. You can now vault over short obstacles to effectively flank your enemies! This change improved many other aspects of the game such as tanks running over destructible objects.

Expanded story content

We’ve added a few additional cutscenes to wrap up the first section of the game.

To accompany the extra story content, we have two new levels! Both of which feature vastly different gameplay from the earlier levels.

Misc Changes

Store Repair & Storage : You can now repair your equipment at any store, for a price. It cost slightly more than if you were to repair it yourself with maintenance tools and spare parts during camping. These slots also serve as a local storage space where you can leave some of your items behind.



Console command key is changed from f12 to f3 to avoid Steam taking screenshots every time you access console menu.

Balancing : We removed different ammo variations of each type (ex. Full Power Ammo having multiple versions) since it was a hassle to manage them in inventory. Bunch of other item stats are adjusted and they will continue to change until we find a good balance.

Many bug fixes : Thanks to your bug reports! Please keep telling us if there’s an issue with your playthrough.

For our next update, we plan on expanding and refining the gameplay experience.

Replacing the procedurally generated levels with new handmade levels.

Expanding the equipment roster.

Entirely new and improved event system.

Potentially classes and abilities added.

We plan on getting the next update out sooner rather than later.

As a small dev team, things take time.

We hope you have a happy new year!

Follow us on Twitter and Discord