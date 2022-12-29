v0.20.00 Early Access 🏟️

Her time has come, finally!
There are just a couple more events I want to add for Oni in the next few builds, but she's now ready to fight!!
It's impossible to include all that is Oni in a preview, I'm sure you'll love this new Reign and Princess, with the huge amount of new characters, items, and mechanics it brings to the table!
The real question is... is the Kingdom ready for her?
Size: 788.4 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː Oni Release!
ːswirliesː You can now fight the 5 (+1) Champions of the Oni in the Colosseum
ːswirliesː Oni Princess is now recruitable
ːswirliesː Oni Reign questline added
ːswirliesː Added Oni Princess dialogues for Tavern / Campsite / Sexual interludes-
ːswirliesː Oni Princess can now have field and siege battles
ːswirliesː Added Oni Princess pregnancy/fertility cycles and mechanics
ːswirliesː Oni visitors added around the Kingdom
ːswirliesː Oni Princess can now join Tea Parties
ːswirliesː Oni events are now calculated in REMIX Mode too
ːswirliesː Oni added to Bird Princess' STAMP mechanics
ːswirliesː Added Campsite / Tavern lines for Oni Progeny and Recruits
ːswirliesː Forge Princess NSFW animation #1 added!
ːswirliesː Forge Princess NSFW event added!
ːswirliesː Oni NPCs NSFW Animation #2 (2 versions) added
ːswirliesː Insect Princess (Hornet Form) NSFW animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Mermaid Princess NSFW Animation #3 added
ːswirliesː Moss Princess NSFW event added!
ːswirliesː New item added: Bastardoni
ːswirliesː New item added: Warlust Beans. -50 HPs +25% ATK -25% DEF/MDF
ːswirliesː New item added: Bloodlust. -500 HPs. If surviving +3ATK/-1DEF or +3MAT/-1MDF
ːswirliesː New item added: Blood Iron
ːswirliesː New armor added: Demon Gauntlet
ːswirliesː New armor added: Huntress Favor
ːswirliesː New armor added: Golden Net
ːswirliesː New armor added: Cart Reins
ːswirliesː New armor added: Heavy Bracelet
ːswirliesː New weapon added: Morningstar
ːswirliesː New armor added: Oni Keychan
ːswirliesː New armor added: Wasted Mantle
ːswirliesː "Huntress Tribesmen" costume added for Harvest Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː "Olympian Armor" costume added for Finhead Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː "Testudo" costume added for Skeleton Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː "Star of Fury" costume added for Rabbit Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː "Fallen Champion" costume added for Oni Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː New weapon added: Hematite Staff (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː New weapon added: Hematite Claws (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː New weapon added: Blood Whip (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Mermaid (Oni Princess reacting to Mermaid)
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Bird
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Golem
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Slime
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Oni Progeny
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Cat X Oni
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Wyvern X Oni
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Desert X Oni
ːswirliesː Added dialogues for Oni Reign "trainees" / visitors of other races (Golem, Insect, Skeleton, Desert, Goblin, Lamia)
ːswirliesː Reigns still standing, with their Princess dead, are now shown in black and white in the Status Menu
ːswirliesː Oni Princess Wish added: Glorious Fight
ːswirliesː Oni Princess Wish added: Mighty!
ːswirliesː Oni Progeny Skills have been implemented
ːswirliesː "Shade Princesses" swapped with the hostage now show the correct sprite once visited
ːswirliesː Abyssal Blessing! / Eggmastery! / Mighty! wishes have been added to Djinn (Desert) Princess available ones
ːswirliesː Worr now appears in Oni territory too
ːswirliesː New Tea Mechanics! Visit the Laundry in the Queen's Castle and pay if you want Green/Red/Purple Tea to be served at the next Tea Party. It has various effects...
ːswirliesː Mermaid Bilge treasures drop rates have been adjusted and Oni's have been added
ːswirliesː Heirs aren't allowed in Tea Parties anymore
ːswirliesː Intimidate Skill added! Available to Dragons, Mermaids, Oni
ːswirliesː Mermaids have no access to the Thicc Fat Skill anymore
ːswirliesː Dragons have no access to the Daredevil Skill anymore
ːswirliesː Slime Bubbly form can now be reverted only by interacting with the leaking tube again
ːswirliesː "Honey Sweet" Status now correctly reverts and Insect Princess transforms accordingly when used on her
ːswirliesː Optimized performance during fights
ːswirliesː Changes and adjustments around Ghost's maps
ːswirliesː Worr now drops DLC NPCs #0-#9 Battlesuits
ːswirliesː Changes around DLC NPCs #0-#9 armor compatibilities
ːswirliesː Changed Coatl armor damage bonus with Spears (from +25% to +30 weapon damage)
ːswirliesː New trait added: Insurgent Knight (+ and ++ versions added too)
ːswirliesː New trait added: Brawler (+ and ++ versions added too)
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed "Maverick" Progeny returning to the Campsite on the same night if the Knight enters and leaves the tent
ːswirliesː Optimizations around Slime siege and boss maps
ːswirliesː Adjustments some Dragon sprites (III body type)
ːswirliesː Fixed Queen New Clothes disappearing when a Progeny is taken back from the box
ːswirliesː Fixed fighting for Oni not rewarding the player with 1 Affinity
ːswirliesː Fixed Silver Teaspoon not working in Tea Parties the Knight didn't participate
ːswirliesː Fixed Tea Parties happening overnight even if you played the event during the day
ːswirliesː Fixed some crashes while loading (very) old save files
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes during long REMIX Mode loading screens
ːswirliesː Fixed endless animation with one of the housed birds in the Birdcage
ːswirliesː Fixed Oni Champions never playing their "first time defeated" dialogue
ːswirliesː Fixed siege events happening even if the former Princess is dead or has been replaced after eloping
ːswirliesː Fixed constant stat increase (or decrease) with some of the new Skills (Chorus, Cheerful, Flirty, Coward, Primal, Shiny Body, -Moonlit, Frail, Dull, Spooky, Warlust, Sharpshooter, Arena Champion...)
ːswirliesː Fixed gamepad controls not working as intended in trait menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Oni NPCs not being recruitable
ːswirliesː Fixed Poison Spit and Cat Slash magic skills not being replaced correctly when a Progeny is swapped
ːswirliesː Fixed Sonnet dialogue possibly not starting anymore after Ghost Princess' route events
ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny sprites not loading in the Campsite
ːswirliesː Fixed issues after sumo fights around Oni Crater
ːswirliesː Fixed player bugging if leaving/entering the sea too fast around Finhead/Mermaid World Map
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy choice list window width
ːswirliesː Fixed secondary Princesses (Wendigo/Mimic/Moss...) Skill not showing in Level Up menu
ːswirliesː Fixed reloading saves from crystals in dangerous areas possibily crashing the game (Kobold Mines, Human Castle, Golem Tower and many more...)
ːswirliesː Fixed Knight possibly getting stuck in the Oni Infirmary after winning a Colosseum fight
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy siege events in Golem Tower
ːswirliesː Fixed secret Note not appearing during Wyvern Route
ːswirliesː Fixed World Map achievements/medal not unlocking on some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed issues with Mermaid/Bird/Oni during a siege
Changed depots in beta branch