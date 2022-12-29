v0.20.00 Early Access 🏟️

Her time has come, finally!

There are just a couple more events I want to add for Oni in the next few builds, but she's now ready to fight!!

It's impossible to include all that is Oni in a preview, I'm sure you'll love this new Reign and Princess, with the huge amount of new characters, items, and mechanics it brings to the table!

The real question is... is the Kingdom ready for her?

Size: 788.4 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Oni Release!

ːswirliesː You can now fight the 5 (+1) Champions of the Oni in the Colosseum

ːswirliesː Oni Princess is now recruitable

ːswirliesː Oni Reign questline added

ːswirliesː Added Oni Princess dialogues for Tavern / Campsite / Sexual interludes-

ːswirliesː Oni Princess can now have field and siege battles

ːswirliesː Added Oni Princess pregnancy/fertility cycles and mechanics

ːswirliesː Oni visitors added around the Kingdom

ːswirliesː Oni Princess can now join Tea Parties

ːswirliesː Oni events are now calculated in REMIX Mode too

ːswirliesː Oni added to Bird Princess' STAMP mechanics

ːswirliesː Added Campsite / Tavern lines for Oni Progeny and Recruits

ːswirliesː Forge Princess NSFW animation #1 added!

ːswirliesː Forge Princess NSFW event added!

ːswirliesː Oni NPCs NSFW Animation #2 (2 versions) added

ːswirliesː Insect Princess (Hornet Form) NSFW animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Mermaid Princess NSFW Animation #3 added

ːswirliesː Moss Princess NSFW event added!

ːswirliesː New item added: Bastardoni

ːswirliesː New item added: Warlust Beans. -50 HPs +25% ATK -25% DEF/MDF

ːswirliesː New item added: Bloodlust. -500 HPs. If surviving +3ATK/-1DEF or +3MAT/-1MDF

ːswirliesː New item added: Blood Iron

ːswirliesː New armor added: Demon Gauntlet

ːswirliesː New armor added: Huntress Favor

ːswirliesː New armor added: Golden Net

ːswirliesː New armor added: Cart Reins

ːswirliesː New armor added: Heavy Bracelet

ːswirliesː New weapon added: Morningstar

ːswirliesː New armor added: Oni Keychan

ːswirliesː New armor added: Wasted Mantle

ːswirliesː "Huntress Tribesmen" costume added for Harvest Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː "Olympian Armor" costume added for Finhead Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː "Testudo" costume added for Skeleton Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː "Star of Fury" costume added for Rabbit Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː "Fallen Champion" costume added for Oni Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː New weapon added: Hematite Staff (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː New weapon added: Hematite Claws (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː New weapon added: Blood Whip (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Mermaid (Oni Princess reacting to Mermaid)

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Bird

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Golem

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Slime

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Oni Progeny

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Cat X Oni

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Wyvern X Oni

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Desert X Oni

ːswirliesː Added dialogues for Oni Reign "trainees" / visitors of other races (Golem, Insect, Skeleton, Desert, Goblin, Lamia)

ːswirliesː Reigns still standing, with their Princess dead, are now shown in black and white in the Status Menu

ːswirliesː Oni Princess Wish added: Glorious Fight

ːswirliesː Oni Princess Wish added: Mighty!

ːswirliesː Oni Progeny Skills have been implemented

ːswirliesː "Shade Princesses" swapped with the hostage now show the correct sprite once visited

ːswirliesː Abyssal Blessing! / Eggmastery! / Mighty! wishes have been added to Djinn (Desert) Princess available ones

ːswirliesː Worr now appears in Oni territory too

ːswirliesː New Tea Mechanics! Visit the Laundry in the Queen's Castle and pay if you want Green/Red/Purple Tea to be served at the next Tea Party. It has various effects...

ːswirliesː Mermaid Bilge treasures drop rates have been adjusted and Oni's have been added

ːswirliesː Heirs aren't allowed in Tea Parties anymore

ːswirliesː Intimidate Skill added! Available to Dragons, Mermaids, Oni

ːswirliesː Mermaids have no access to the Thicc Fat Skill anymore

ːswirliesː Dragons have no access to the Daredevil Skill anymore

ːswirliesː Slime Bubbly form can now be reverted only by interacting with the leaking tube again

ːswirliesː "Honey Sweet" Status now correctly reverts and Insect Princess transforms accordingly when used on her

ːswirliesː Optimized performance during fights

ːswirliesː Changes and adjustments around Ghost's maps

ːswirliesː Worr now drops DLC NPCs #0-#9 Battlesuits

ːswirliesː Changes around DLC NPCs #0-#9 armor compatibilities

ːswirliesː Changed Coatl armor damage bonus with Spears (from +25% to +30 weapon damage)

ːswirliesː New trait added: Insurgent Knight (+ and ++ versions added too)

ːswirliesː New trait added: Brawler (+ and ++ versions added too)

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed "Maverick" Progeny returning to the Campsite on the same night if the Knight enters and leaves the tent

ːswirliesː Optimizations around Slime siege and boss maps

ːswirliesː Adjustments some Dragon sprites (III body type)

ːswirliesː Fixed Queen New Clothes disappearing when a Progeny is taken back from the box

ːswirliesː Fixed fighting for Oni not rewarding the player with 1 Affinity

ːswirliesː Fixed Silver Teaspoon not working in Tea Parties the Knight didn't participate

ːswirliesː Fixed Tea Parties happening overnight even if you played the event during the day

ːswirliesː Fixed some crashes while loading (very) old save files

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes during long REMIX Mode loading screens

ːswirliesː Fixed endless animation with one of the housed birds in the Birdcage

ːswirliesː Fixed Oni Champions never playing their "first time defeated" dialogue

ːswirliesː Fixed siege events happening even if the former Princess is dead or has been replaced after eloping

ːswirliesː Fixed constant stat increase (or decrease) with some of the new Skills (Chorus, Cheerful, Flirty, Coward, Primal, Shiny Body, -Moonlit, Frail, Dull, Spooky, Warlust, Sharpshooter, Arena Champion...)

ːswirliesː Fixed gamepad controls not working as intended in trait menu

ːswirliesː Fixed Oni NPCs not being recruitable

ːswirliesː Fixed Poison Spit and Cat Slash magic skills not being replaced correctly when a Progeny is swapped

ːswirliesː Fixed Sonnet dialogue possibly not starting anymore after Ghost Princess' route events

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny sprites not loading in the Campsite

ːswirliesː Fixed issues after sumo fights around Oni Crater

ːswirliesː Fixed player bugging if leaving/entering the sea too fast around Finhead/Mermaid World Map

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy choice list window width

ːswirliesː Fixed secondary Princesses (Wendigo/Mimic/Moss...) Skill not showing in Level Up menu

ːswirliesː Fixed reloading saves from crystals in dangerous areas possibily crashing the game (Kobold Mines, Human Castle, Golem Tower and many more...)

ːswirliesː Fixed Knight possibly getting stuck in the Oni Infirmary after winning a Colosseum fight

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy siege events in Golem Tower

ːswirliesː Fixed secret Note not appearing during Wyvern Route

ːswirliesː Fixed World Map achievements/medal not unlocking on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed issues with Mermaid/Bird/Oni during a siege