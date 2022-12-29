 Skip to content

PANELKI update for 29 December 2022

PANELKI 1.3.0 HOTFIX

Thank you for your feedback after the release of Update 1.3.0.
Major and minor issues in online and single player games have been fixed.

Updates

(for 12.24.22 and 12.29.22)

  • Fixed crashes in multiplayer*

  • Added chat to multiplayer

  • Added notifications about players joining and leaving the server

  • Added hints for new items and objects

  • Fixed game crash during the doorbell

  • Fixed display of the number of players in the session

  • Fixed loading of saved games (single and multiplayer) and game mode in saves

  • Fixed saving and loading of players connecting to the host

  • Intercom sound is configured on all clients

  • Fixed an issue with the inclusion of several music sources on the host

  • Fixed tablet operation on one of the intercoms

  • Incorrect operation of the cleaning after dogs function has been fixed

  • The visibility of garbage in the inventory when collecting garbage bags has been fixed

  • Fixed pickup points in DLC delivery

  • Fixed order display in DLC delivery

  • Fixed message from Еда.Club

  • In some cases, crashes may still occur. I did everything I could to reduce them. If you or your players are experiencing crashes, try one of the following steps:

  • The player who crashes should log in last (always works)
  • Check the integrity of the game files in Steam, delete saves, including SaveMain.sav (C:\Users[your username]\AppData\Local\PanelkiProject\Saved\SaveGames)
  • Reinstall game and delete saves

I apologize for the inconvenience caused.

Enjoy the game!

