PANELKI 1.3.0 HOTFIX

Thank you for your feedback after the release of Update 1.3.0.

Major and minor issues in online and single player games have been fixed.

(for 12.24.22 and 12.29.22)

Fixed crashes in multiplayer*

Added chat to multiplayer

Added notifications about players joining and leaving the server

Added hints for new items and objects

Fixed game crash during the doorbell

Fixed display of the number of players in the session

Fixed loading of saved games (single and multiplayer) and game mode in saves

Fixed saving and loading of players connecting to the host

Intercom sound is configured on all clients

Fixed an issue with the inclusion of several music sources on the host

Fixed tablet operation on one of the intercoms

Incorrect operation of the cleaning after dogs function has been fixed

The visibility of garbage in the inventory when collecting garbage bags has been fixed

Fixed pickup points in DLC delivery

Fixed order display in DLC delivery

Fixed message from Еда.Club