Gotta hunt ’em all! - Anniversary Update

It has been a little bit over a year since the game launched in Early Access (Dec1) so this is a 1 year Anniversary Update. A lot has been changed, fixed, added since december 1 but there is still a lot to do until the game is finished, but the full release is getting closer and closer.

Thank you everyone for the support throughout this year, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Bugfixes

fix - Drifting with the Ludu made the tires of the Zua smoking

fix - Auto repair shop can be used from outside if a truck doesn't fit inside

fix - Backpack showing wrong number when an item is destroyed inside the backpack

fix - Fixed losing 15fps when pressing and holding down a button

fix - Levitating person at Balarsk

New

added - Reworked and re-added car damage system

added - Dust trails after player vehicle

added - Wheelspin sounds

added - Wild animals

added - More meat types

added - Ability to sell, butcher animals

added - Hunting, poaching

added - Hunter npc to Saversk

added - Ability to buy a Hunting grounds map

added - Player health system

added - 5 Guns

added - Quest for the hunter and smugglers

added - Smugglers base

added - Ability to buy firearm license

added - Ability to buy hunting license

added - Government office to Komsodrinsk

added - Ability for the police to confiscate illegal firearms and illegally hunted animals

added - Player hands to some actions and items

added - Fatigue system

added - Ability to use ammo from the backpack's first slot

added - Bandages and first aid kits

added - Police patrol to existing paths

added - City, town and human ambient sounds

added - Ability to open doors with F (useful when gun in hand)

added - Some scenery rocks

added - Coffee, vodka shot to bars

added - Made gasoline barrels and canisters the ability to explode

Changed

changed - Simplified road colliders (cars jumping around less)

changed - Backpack now closes when player gets in vehicle

changed - Made meat bigger

changed - Lowered the Sterlikin to Komsodrinsk concrete slab profits

Optimization has been made to gain some fps

These were in previous hotfixes:

fix - Quest giver text still visible after completing the quest

fix - Cleaned not used texts in car controls menu