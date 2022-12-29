Gotta hunt ’em all! - Anniversary Update

It has been a little bit over a year since the game launched in Early Access (Dec1) so this is a 1 year Anniversary Update. A lot has been changed, fixed, added since december 1 but there is still a lot to do until the game is finished, but the full release is getting closer and closer.
Thank you everyone for the support throughout this year, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Bugfixes
fix - Drifting with the Ludu made the tires of the Zua smoking
fix - Auto repair shop can be used from outside if a truck doesn't fit inside
fix - Backpack showing wrong number when an item is destroyed inside the backpack
fix - Fixed losing 15fps when pressing and holding down a button
fix - Levitating person at Balarsk
New
added - Reworked and re-added car damage system
added - Dust trails after player vehicle
added - Wheelspin sounds
added - Wild animals
added - More meat types
added - Ability to sell, butcher animals
added - Hunting, poaching
added - Hunter npc to Saversk
added - Ability to buy a Hunting grounds map
added - Player health system
added - 5 Guns
added - Quest for the hunter and smugglers
added - Smugglers base
added - Ability to buy firearm license
added - Ability to buy hunting license
added - Government office to Komsodrinsk
added - Ability for the police to confiscate illegal firearms and illegally hunted animals
added - Player hands to some actions and items
added - Fatigue system
added - Ability to use ammo from the backpack's first slot
added - Bandages and first aid kits
added - Police patrol to existing paths
added - City, town and human ambient sounds
added - Ability to open doors with F (useful when gun in hand)
added - Some scenery rocks
added - Coffee, vodka shot to bars
added - Made gasoline barrels and canisters the ability to explode
Changed
changed - Simplified road colliders (cars jumping around less)
changed - Backpack now closes when player gets in vehicle
changed - Made meat bigger
changed - Lowered the Sterlikin to Komsodrinsk concrete slab profits
Optimization has been made to gain some fps
These were in previous hotfixes:
fix - Quest giver text still visible after completing the quest
fix - Cleaned not used texts in car controls menu
