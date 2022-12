Version 0.610

:

🎯 [Continuum Events] Many Continuum Event modifiers have been rebalanced.

🎯 [Continuum Events] 10 new Continuum Event modifiers have been added.

🎯 [Bug fix] The parallax background layers no longer move when docking to a station.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause a soft-lock on certain very large maps (particularly noticeable in Act 4).