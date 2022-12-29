Gummy Dummy Battles update to version BETA 1.5!

Hi folks, 2022 is ending!

This is the last update before 2023:

Fixed an issue that prevented the first mission of the game from saving the real score.

I fixed a bug that made units deployed in the second map, the Game Show one, disappear.

I've moved the limits beyond which drives are deleted to ensure performance.

Monster truck colliders have been changed.

Cow's head collider has been improved for impact purposes.

I added the remaining missions to the third batch of missions.