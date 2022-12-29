Gummy Dummy Battles update to version BETA 1.5!

Hi folks, 2022 is ending!
This is the last update before 2023:
-
Fixed an issue that prevented the first mission of the game from saving the real score.
-
I fixed a bug that made units deployed in the second map, the Game Show one, disappear.
-
I've moved the limits beyond which drives are deleted to ensure performance.
-
Monster truck colliders have been changed.
-
Cow's head collider has been improved for impact purposes.
-
I added the remaining missions to the third batch of missions.
-
I added the 4th batch of missions, Insanity is the best weapon, and there are ten missions for now.
"Insane" units are the central theme of this group.
I wish you a fun New Year's Eve!
Changed files in this update