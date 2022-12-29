 Skip to content

Corpse Box Racers update for 29 December 2022

Version 1.07

Version 1.07

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey peeps!
Another small update.
I've revamped some of the early Heaven levels based on player feedback.
Level 6-10, 15 and 16 have all gotten an increased time limit by 5 seconds along with fitting level changes to make them more interesting and fun to play.
Also, Level 27 has been a bit too rough on people. So I've shortened it a bit to make it more fair.

Sadly, this also means that Best Times on the levels that got an increased time limit will be cleared upon starting the game. This is only for level 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16 though. no other Best Times will be cleared.

Version 1.07 Change log

  • levels shortened: 27
  • levels lengthened: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16

Cheers!
/Kabi

