WEEKLY UPDATE 0.7022

Hi all! New weekly update released today. In this update, we have added vehicle camera control as well as several camera modes to choose from. We've also added advanced settings for the mouse and gamepad sticks. There is also a new furniture store on the island. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year everyone!

CHANGELOG

Added control of the camera in the car - now it can be rotated with the mouse, and also added camera modes with different distances to the car

Added advanced mouse and gamepad stick settings. Now you can more flexibly change the mouse sensitivity, change the sensitivity of the sticks, set the inversion for the mouse and sticks.

Added bathroom items for sale in the furniture store - a toilet, a shower and a cabinet with a sink.

Added a new furniture store near the airport - many new pieces of furniture for the home have been added, including various sofas.

Redesigned and improved UI

Improved control settings and key bindings

Increased reward for transporting cargo between cargo depots

BUGFIX