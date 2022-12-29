 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ocean Is Home : Island Life Simulator update for 29 December 2022

WEEKLY UPDATE 0.7022

Share · View all patches · Build 10228859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! New weekly update released today. In this update, we have added vehicle camera control as well as several camera modes to choose from. We've also added advanced settings for the mouse and gamepad sticks. There is also a new furniture store on the island. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year everyone!

CHANGELOG

  • Added control of the camera in the car - now it can be rotated with the mouse, and also added camera modes with different distances to the car
  • Added advanced mouse and gamepad stick settings. Now you can more flexibly change the mouse sensitivity, change the sensitivity of the sticks, set the inversion for the mouse and sticks.
  • Added bathroom items for sale in the furniture store - a toilet, a shower and a cabinet with a sink.
  • Added a new furniture store near the airport - many new pieces of furniture for the home have been added, including various sofas.
  • Redesigned and improved UI
  • Improved control settings and key bindings
  • Increased reward for transporting cargo between cargo depots

BUGFIX

  • Fixed a bug with changing the flooring of the stairs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2190391
  • Loading history…
Depot 2190392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link