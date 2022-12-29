Small update 4.07

Removed auto-saving from the game.

Due to issues with the savefile getting corrupted and players losing their progress, I have removed autosaving from the game.

Now, if you experience a pc or game crash, then you should lose only some progress, not all of it or the entire save game. The game does continue to save, of course, when it closes.

A pc or game crash (or other reason) should not affect the game anymore, hopefully.

I apologize to everyone that has lost their save!

Happy holidays! ːcsgostarː