Between Two Worlds update for 29 December 2022

Italian Translations are back!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch to fix the Italian translations! Please note, Chapters 1 through 5 are still machine translation. Chapter 6 is native. The previous chapters are being translated properly right now, and I hope to get them into the game within a few weeks!

