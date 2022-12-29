Patch to fix the Italian translations! Please note, Chapters 1 through 5 are still machine translation. Chapter 6 is native. The previous chapters are being translated properly right now, and I hope to get them into the game within a few weeks!
Between Two Worlds update for 29 December 2022
Italian Translations are back!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
