New features Updates

Hello Temperia Players! 🙌🏻

Here is the list of new features.

Added new Mini Pack and Super Pack to the shop

Added 26 avatars

Added 26 creature cards

3 Uncommon (Boggun, Sataza, Garadura)

3 Rare (Horum, Mazazor, Fuwaros)

3 Epic (Alex Ven, Tissil, Nat)

11 Mythical (Reiben, Albert Ven, Luke Marinzer, Jekoren, Tarazor, Wulfundur, Alexandra Ven, Manak, Domestan, Cecoras, Undiran)

6 Legendary (Lelawen, M.F.B.C., Max Lycan, Voidran, Darius Accis, Atlas)

Servers will be offline for 1,5h to upload the update. We will inform you when servers will be online again.

Thank you for your commitment and playing Temperia! Expect next updates soon. Have a nice day! 😊