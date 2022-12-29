New features Updates

 Skip to content

Temperia: Soul of Majestic update for 29 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Temperia Players! 🙌🏻

Here is the list of new features.

  • Added new Mini Pack and Super Pack to the shop
  • Added 26 avatars
  • Added 26 creature cards
    3 Uncommon (Boggun, Sataza, Garadura)
    3 Rare (Horum, Mazazor, Fuwaros)
    3 Epic (Alex Ven, Tissil, Nat)
    11 Mythical (Reiben, Albert Ven, Luke Marinzer, Jekoren, Tarazor, Wulfundur, Alexandra Ven, Manak, Domestan, Cecoras, Undiran)
    6 Legendary (Lelawen, M.F.B.C., Max Lycan, Voidran, Darius Accis, Atlas)

Servers will be offline for 1,5h to upload the update. We will inform you when servers will be online again.

Thank you for your commitment and playing Temperia! Expect next updates soon. Have a nice day! 😊

