Update 2.2.337. Large production buildings, decorative cloak slot

In this update, we've added 5 new buildings, a separate slot for cloaks (now it can be worn at the same time as bags!), as well as many other improvements and fixes.

ːlunar2019piginablanketː Note that all non-inventory cloaks are now decorative (only displayed if a bag or other cloak with slots is equipped).

Wild Terra 2 on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1134700/

Thank you very much for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

Improvements:

Added new production buildings: Tanning vat, Large bloomery, Large crucible furnace, Large pottery kiln, Stone Mill (can also be built via upgrade Wooden Mill).

All non-inventory cloaks are now equipped in a decorative slot (i.e. can be equipped at the same time as bags or cloaks with slots).

A decorative cloak with a Christmas design has been added, which can be obtained with a rare chance by killing Krampus from the Winter Forest. The higher the difficulty, the more chances!

Hartfurt Tanner now sells simple capes (three types). They can be worn under decorative cloaks, or worn without it.

Standard movement speed penalty from bags reduced from 20% to 15%.

Santa's bag no longer slows down movement.

Increased the gathering bonus of the Wonder Tool.

Now you can select a pet by clicking on its HP indicator, and clicking on your HP or Stamina will reset the selection of targets (handy if the Healer needs to heal himself).

Updated the icon for the Criminal effect.

Changed recipe for Leprous leather stripes.

Fixes: