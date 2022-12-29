Update 2.2.337. Large production buildings, decorative cloak slot

In this update, we've added 5 new buildings, a separate slot for cloaks (now it can be worn at the same time as bags!), as well as many other improvements and fixes.
ːlunar2019piginablanketː Note that all non-inventory cloaks are now decorative (only displayed if a bag or other cloak with slots is equipped).
Update 2.2.337. Changelog
Improvements:
- Added new production buildings: Tanning vat, Large bloomery, Large crucible furnace, Large pottery kiln, Stone Mill (can also be built via upgrade Wooden Mill).
- All non-inventory cloaks are now equipped in a decorative slot (i.e. can be equipped at the same time as bags or cloaks with slots).
- A decorative cloak with a Christmas design has been added, which can be obtained with a rare chance by killing Krampus from the Winter Forest. The higher the difficulty, the more chances!
- Hartfurt Tanner now sells simple capes (three types). They can be worn under decorative cloaks, or worn without it.
- Standard movement speed penalty from bags reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Santa's bag no longer slows down movement.
- Increased the gathering bonus of the Wonder Tool.
- Now you can select a pet by clicking on its HP indicator, and clicking on your HP or Stamina will reset the selection of targets (handy if the Healer needs to heal himself).
- Updated the icon for the Criminal effect.
- Changed recipe for Leprous leather stripes.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug due to which 6x2 beds could not be moved in some cases.
- Now guardian animals, sometimes spawned during mining and fishing, ignore the reflected damage and do not receive negative effects when attacking the player.
- Fixed a bug due to which the Vampire Bat was not considered a defender and was affected by reflected damage and pet attacks.
- Players now gain a cumulative Infamy effect when defeated by a Guardian Animal, preventing them from mining or fishing at Stage 3.
- Fixed a bug due to which the defender animals do not attack the player after spawning.
- Fixed a bug with the exit from the dungeon when it was blocked by an adjacent room.
- Fixed a bug with the passability under the bridge in the Mine.
- Fixed a bug due to which it was possible to lock the Beetle on the stairs in Brongart.
- Jewelry can no longer be found in graves in the Southern Region.
- Fixed a bug due to which healer skills did not work and triggered a cooldown if the target was outside the healing radius.
- Fixed spawning of skeletons outside the graveyard.
- Fixed a number of bugs that sometimes occur when trading between players.
- Fixed a bug due to which, when removing or replacing a backpack, some items in the inventory could visually disappear and appear only when re-entering the game.
- Fixed a bug due to which sometimes an explanatory inscription did not appear for decor items.
