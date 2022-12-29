Season 3 Breakout Out Now!

Greetings Fellow Officers,

A new season has begun and with that new additions, improvements and tons of changes that is sure to change up your play style. We are also Introducing a new Premium store with brand new Premium cosmetics so do check them out as well.

Refer below for the full patch notes.

Eximius is now running on Unreal Engine 5!

With this bring the new Lumen lighting and Vehicle Physics Improvements! Here are some Screenshot preview with the new Lighting.









New Features

RTS Key override Settings

Players are now able to change their key input for all units and all commands based on their own preference





Pop-Up Turret function for Locked down armory and mules

When a resource point has been secured by an armory or Mule players are able to mount a pop up turret on it.



GSF Pop-Up Turret



AXR Pop-up Turret



Added 7 new Season 3 challenges medals

Support Crawler Revamp

AXR Robotics Division has now gained a new Support Crawler NV unit

Support Crawler NV is able to spawn service Ironguard but with a max limit of 2. If one is destroyed another will spawn in after a short delay and if the crawler is destroyed all Service Ironguards attached to that crawler will be destroyed as well.

Support Crawler NV is also able to launch a scarab shield. Activate the ability on the crawler and launch it at a location in an AOE. All Ironguard in the radius will gain a scarab armor protection that provides them with additional 1 off shield for 60 seconds.



AXR Energy Division receives Support Crawler SV-2 Unit

When deployed Support Crawler SV-2 will generate a dome shield that protects its allies inside it. Support Crawler SV-2 also has a shield health that will regenerate after not taking damage for a certain amount of time.



AXR Stealth Division receives Support Crawler PV Unit

Support Armament Crawler Stealth able to and spawn scout projections at a targeted area around it when its deployed. It is also able to deploy 3 mines which will be ejected from its back.



Battlesuit Balance Changes

Covert Vanguard is now able to deploy stealth wall at a stationary position instead of carrying it around

Aegis shield reduced from 150% to 130%

Assault Vanguard "CAMG Homing" rocket damage increased by 30% from 500 to 650

Assault vanguard "CAMG Homing" cooldown increased by 30% from 6 seconds to 7.8 seconds

Exploit Vanguard now will siphon a fixed amount of resource

Artillery Strike Commander Ability Changes

Armor General will not have Artillery Strike Commander Ability but now will be replaced with the ‘Bombing Run’ ability

Specialist Revamp

Specialist production cost reduced from 650/150/0 to 650/100/0

Specialist will now require Tier 3 upgraded research module to be built, where before they will only need a Tier 2 research module to be built.

Specialist are now able to upgrade to:

AMPAW package upgrade (AMPAW + EMP) with the ability Throw AEG Grenade command has 50 seconds cooldown

Or

Tactical Package upgrade with a flashbang attachment that will fire a mini flashbang every 1.5 seconds when in combat and coupled with a Ballistic Damage reduction buff

Specialist are now immune to flash

Specialist Strike Team revamp

Energy Specialist Strike Team is able to fire a single target laser that splits and splashes to other nearby units within its range

AXR Stealth Division's Specialist Strike Team will have a strafing run type of ability (Flash Cluster) that players can use in a straight like. Ability will consists of 2 parts (Firing a row of flashbangs first then firing cluster grenades in a straight line). Firing method is similar to MLRS and will equip MRPG when using this ability.

Resource Point Depreciation

Energy Capture Point resource change from 2 Credits, 5 Energy and 0 Supply to 0 Credits, 5 Energy and 0 Supply

Supply Capture Point resource change from 2 Credits, 0 Energy and 6 Supply to 0 Credits, 0 Energy and 6 Supply

The more resource points capture the higher the depreciation will be. Ratio for all points are listed below.

Credit Capture Point ratio :

1 : 1.0

2 : 0.7

3 : 0.6

4 : 0.5

5 : 0.4

6 : 0.3

7 : 0.2

8 : 0.15

9 : 0.1

10 : 0.1

Energy Capture Point ratio :

1 : 1.0

2 : 0.7

3 : 0.3

Supply Capture Point ratio :

1 : 1.0

2 : 0.7

3 : 0.3

Power Reactor and Power Plant ratio :

1 : 1.0

2 : 0.6

3 : 0.4

4 : 0.2

Power Reactor and Power Plant default resource change from 3 energy to 5 energy

Secured Resource Point now will not double the resource but +2 on the resource node

Resource Panel UI will now show resource rate details while hovering over it

Gameplay Changes

AXR AEG Grenade EMP duration is reduced from 8 seconds to 5 seconds

Service Ironguard is now removed from production and is now part of the Robotics support Crawler instead

Service Ironguard Population consumption reduced from 7 to 0

APC is now available for every division

AXR Structure vehicle when undeployed now are not able to stealth

APC has been revamped. All APC will now able to deploy and supply weapons to officers

Infantry General APC’s will also have an additional ability where it is able to heal any units around the APC

AXR Templar requirement is now changed to require TCU

Balance Changes

Guardian Trooper Missile's will now fire in a radius and not direct to the target

Guardian Trooper cost reduced from 2600/1100 to 2600/750

Support Crawler Projector project phantom assault will now check Line of Sight (LOS)

Support Crawler cost adjusted from 2600/900 to 2500/1100

Elite Marine Pop cap decreased from 8 to 6

EMP Grenade usage decreased from 2 to 1

Strafing Run now will fire at any desired area

Added Rocket IFV to Infantry General

Rocket IFV will have reserve munition called "Charged Rocket" which will stun vehicles on contact

Deployable APS will will be deactivate while getting EMPed

Changed Ironguard activate protocol to Order Single Unit Only

APC cost reduced from 3200/1000 to 2500/900

IFV cost reduced from 3200/1000 to 2800/750

Crawler cost adjusted from 2600/900 to 2800/750

Advanced Armored Logistics, MCU, RCU, TCU upgrade energy cost increased from 2200 to 3000

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with Marines in formation after throwing grenade causing it to break formation

Fixed issue with When exiting commander mode while hovering mouse over an enemy unit as a commander will reveal them permanently (only to commander)

PVP Harlem/Town Square base placement for Ai GSF updated

Fixed issue with Exit commander mode while hovering mouse over an enemy unit as a commander will reveal them permanently (only to commander)

Fixed ACADEMY PVP floating banners

Fixed issue where it displays Inaccurate Rate of Fire value in RTS HUD due to wrong rounding

Fixed Central and Crossing floating objects

Fixed issue with Marines in formation after throwing grenade break formation

PVP Harlem/Town Square base placement for Ai GSF

Fixed issue Tutorial Vehicle Spawn in firing range sinks in ground

Fixed issue with AXR Structure making it rotate too fast

Fixed issue Command with cost on selection group will execute for every unit selected even though it is not sufficient for every unit selected

Fixed issue on Central near Base 1 wall there is navigation under the building that causes AI to get stuck

Fixed an issue where some of the GSF Structure navigation doesn't block which causes infantry units to get stuck

Fixed issue with Academy Building LOD

Lowered down Chromatic aberration for post process effect when receiving shield damage

Adjusted Air Craft attenuation sound

Localization

Updated localization for:

Russian

German

Chinese Simplified

Chinese Traditional

Brand New Cosmetics and Premium Cosmetics Shop!

There is now a new Premium tab in the store where players can access a higher tier premium cosmetic. To purchase these cosmetics you will need "Eden Core" which will be sold in multiple variation.

The Premium Store includes 6 Premium Packs (3 GSF and 3 AXR), 4 Premium Callsigns, and 10 New Unique Victory Poses. So do check them out.





We have also added 10 New Packs (5 GSF + 5 AXR) that can be earned by playing games and exchanging the in-game currency earned from those games. These packs however like previously will require players to equip them to gain exp as they play to unlock the higher tier skins, callsigns Frames and Banners.

Danger Zone FTP Pack Preview

