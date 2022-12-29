Game Update 29

Hey there pilots!

Still working on your bug reports and fixing as many as I can.

Here are the fixes that come with this update:

1 - Pause menu eventual bug during story mode.

2 - Ship 2 loses the ability to charge after killing a boss and charging during the result menu.

3 - Boss 1 death no longer soft locks the game.

4 - Power ups and other items scrolling is fixed to match the stages.

PS: technical explanation for most of these bugs for people interested in coding:

As a few of you know, the game was made in an old engine GMS 1.4. Then ported to a newer engine (at that time) GMS 2 when it was around 90% done. All worked fine till an update in the engine changed some vital functions, one of them is that the engine now stores all values of the game, as long as it is running, without the need of a save system. This wasn't the case in the version in which the game was built; the old version doesn't save anything unless it's part of the save system the developer creates.

Due to this update, a lot of bugs did happen. And the majority of bugs reported by you guys are related to this issue. I'll keep doing my best to fix all of them.

This is a random portrait of the character from my new games, she does look like Aya Morobito and the games share the same world :)



Thanks a lot pilots!