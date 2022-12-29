Mini-patch/update notes

Ties.

Dark attack

Tie 1: enemy damage +40% → enemy damage +80%

Tie 2: enemy damage +100% → enemy damage +160%

Tie 3: the enemy to take damage +200% → the enemy to take damage +240%

Marksman

Tie 1: Penetration damage +60%, penetration chance +35% → bullet damage +70%, penetration chance +35%

Tie 2: Penetrating damage +120%, penetration chance +70% → bullet damage +140%, penetration chance +70%

Tie 3: Penetration damage +180%, penetration chance +100% → bullet damage +210%, penetration chance +100%

Raider

Tie 1：Damage to enemies less than 12 meters away +50%→Damage to enemies less than 12 meters away +100%

Tie 2: Make the enemy less than 12 meters away take damage +120% → make the enemy less than 12 meters away take damage +200%

Tie 3: Make enemies less than 12 meters away take damage +240% → Make enemies less than 12 meters away take damage +300%

Special Agent

Tie 1：Elemental damage +70%→Elemental damage +80%

Tie 2：Elemental damage +150%→Elemental damage +160%

Tie 3: Elemental damage +300% → Elemental damage +240%

Calm

Tie 1：Attack speed+30%→Attack speed+60%

Tie 2：Attack speed+90%→Attack speed+120%

Tie 3: Attack speed +180%→ Attack speed +180%

Selfless

Tie 1：Strike chance+20%→Strike chance+30%

Tie 2：Strike chance+50%→Strike chance+60%

Tie 3：Blitz chance +100%→Blitz chance +90%

Aloofness

Tie 1：attack power +75%→attack power +75%

Tie 2：Attack power+35%→Attack power+35%

Tether 3: Attack power +10% → Attack power +15%

Reckless

Tie 1：Skill reset chance+10%,cool down time+30%→Skill reset chance+10%,cool down time+20%

Tie 2：Skill reset chance+20%,cool down time+25%→Skill reset chance+20%,cool down time+20%

Tie 3：Skill reset chance+30%,cooldown+20%→Skill reset chance+30%,cooldown+20%

Berserk

Binding 1：Kill 30 enemies, skill cooldown -20%→Kill 30 enemies, skill cooldown -20%

Tie 2：Kill 22 enemies, skill cooldown time -20%→Kill 20 enemies, skill cooldown time -20%

Tie 3: Every 12 enemies killed, skill cooldown time -20% → every 10 enemies killed, skill cooldown time -20%