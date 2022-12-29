This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Location: Origin Gate, Live Server

Duration: Friday, January 27, 2023 7:00 PM UTC to Sunday, January 29, 2023 7:00 PM UTC

It's that time of the year again, endos! Mark your calendars and get ready to jump all your caps back to Origin for Starbase's biggest ship convention, Eos Con! Builders, you have a month to complete your snazzy new builds in time for it! So it's time to jump back into the SSC and start putting your electronic brains and bolt tools to work!

If you are interested in exhibiting your ships at this coming EosCon, please fill in the form linked below. Remember, it's open to all builders regardless of skill level, affiliation, build style or the colour of your armour!

https://coda.io/form/EosCon-Jan-2023-Exhibitor-Application-Form_d-54xV4a8ry

After you fill in the form, an organizer will contact you to onboard you onto the flyer.

The event rules can be found on the Eos Con Discord. Please follow them so that everyone can have a great experience during the con!

Channels: Eos Con Discord @ https://discord.gg/h72GEwujYR