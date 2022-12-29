Update #37 - Achievements

Version: 1.5.9265

Dear Revheads!

A long time waited wishes is Achievement. Xmas just passed, New Year is almost here, so what better time to give you this new feature!

Achievements are now available for all Revheads!

Since the game is out since years, not all achievements can be automated. If you've played the game already, some of them will be added automatically after loading your profile. Those which had no information in your game save will need some actions to activate.

i.e. if you already have all gold medals you will automatically get the awards, however the "First Car" award will come only when you buy a car, even if you did it already.

We wish you a Merry Xmas and also 30% discount during Winter Sale!

Added 39 Achievements

Added Polish localization

Added music to Intro

Fixed showing start balance on profile page (Easy:$100K, Med:$10K, Hard:$100)

Stability fixes

Enjoy!