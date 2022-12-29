 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Revhead update for 29 December 2022

Update #37 - Achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 10228117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Date: 29-12-2022

Version: 1.5.9265

Dear Revheads!

A long time waited wishes is Achievement. Xmas just passed, New Year is almost here, so what better time to give you this new feature!

Achievements are now available for all Revheads!

Since the game is out since years, not all achievements can be automated. If you've played the game already, some of them will be added automatically after loading your profile. Those which had no information in your game save will need some actions to activate.
i.e. if you already have all gold medals you will automatically get the awards, however the "First Car" award will come only when you buy a car, even if you did it already.

We wish you a Merry Xmas and also 30% discount during Winter Sale!

  • Added 39 Achievements
  • Added Polish localization
  • Added music to Intro
  • Fixed showing start balance on profile page (Easy:$100K, Med:$10K, Hard:$100)
  • Stability fixes

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Revhead Mac Depot 589761
  • Loading history…
Revhead Win Depot 589762
  • Loading history…
Revhead Linux Depot 589763
  • Loading history…
Revhead - Turbo Pack - Mac Depot 1210271
  • Loading history…
Revhead - Turbo Pack - Win Depot 1210272
  • Loading history…
Revhead - Turbo Pack - Linux Depot 1210273
  • Loading history…
Revhead - Convertible Pack - Mac Depot 1586181
  • Loading history…
Revhead - Convertible Pack - Win Depot 1586182
  • Loading history…
Revhead - Convertible Pack - Linux Depot 1586183
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link