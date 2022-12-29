Update, Version 20221229

English

[The Grand Library]The Floor of Language now has Kanji enemies. (As kanji is widely used in different Asian nations, thus they have different ways to pronounce it. For now, you can use either, Chinese Pinyin, Japanese On Reading, Japanese Kun Reading, or Korean to pronounce them. All counts as success.)

[The Grand Library]Kanji provides more exp. However, failing to pronounce will spawn stronger enemies.

[The Grand Library]Currently, we have 13 different Kanjis.

【大图书馆】语言层开始出现汉字敌人。（由于汉字被很多不同的亚洲国家使用，有各种发音方式。所以，当前用汉语拼音、日语训读、日语音读、韩语均可认为是正确的发音。）

【大图书馆】正确对汉字发音进行拼写会有更多经验，但是失败会出现更强大的敌人。

【大图书馆】首批出现的有13个不同的汉字。