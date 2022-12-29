Game Update | 2.3.22.12:290

Changelog | 2.3.22.12:290

NEW

Added: achievement for catching a fish - Rudd (Taupo Lake);

Added: achievement for catching a fish - Flathead Gray Mullet (Taupo Lake);

Added: achievement for catching a fish - Giant Kokopu (Taupo Lake);

Added: achievement for catching a fish - Brown Bullhead (Taupo Lake);

Added: achievement for catching a fish - New Zealand Longfin Eel (Taupo Lake);

Added: achievement for catching a fish - Chinook Salmon (Taupo Lake);

CHANGES

Changed: achievement - Fish Basket XL from 10000 to 2000 fish caught;

Changed: Taupo Lake - initial spawn location;

Changed: Taupo Lake - quick travel location #6 (now is matching initial spawn location);

Changed: Taupo Lake - fish spawn locations - Flathead Gray Mullet and Longfin Eel can now be found in the river;

Changed: Taupo Lake - fish spawn locations - Longfin Eel and Sockeye Salmon can now be found in the river's canal exits;

FIXES

Fixed: Tench model mesh glitch

Today we are releasing another update which includes changes, fixes, and achievements. As a result of the survey, we did a few weeks ago 80,7% of participants said they would like to get new achievements for each new fish species we are adding. So today we are giving you 6 new achievements for 6 new fish species available in Taupo Lake DLC.

Also - 70,2% of participants answered that they are not happy with some achievements including Fish Basket XL, and based on player feedback in the past months we lowered it to 2000 fish caught. Some of you also mentioned that you would like to see a bigger variety of achievements for ex. the biggest fish in each fishery.

Together with new&changed achievements we also updated achievements icons.

Thank you everyone for taking part in the survey and supporting us!

Regards,

Rafal