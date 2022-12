Share · View all patches · Build 10227815 · Last edited 29 December 2022 – 09:32:18 UTC by Wendy

The following elements have been added to the game. Including:

Graduation assignments

An effect when destroying a jar of honey

The game experience has been improved. Including:

A stat reset function has been added.

A stat batch enhancement function has been added.

The initial speed of the characters has increased.