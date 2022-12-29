 Skip to content

Naev update for 29 December 2022

Naev 0.10.1 Released!

The Naev DevTeam is proud to announce the release of Naev version 0.10.1. This release addresses minor issues and bugs from the 0.10.0 release and does not add any new content. It is highly recommended to update from 0.10.0 as soon as possible

Although it has been tested, there are almost certainly still bugs around, please report any issues on this tracker,  and feel free to join one of our chatrooms or discussion boards (here).

You can get the latest version from any of the following sources:




Changes since 0.10.0
  * Fixed many stations not marked as stations
  • FLF combatants only appear on FLF spobs
  • Fixed cases where the player could be forced to take off when not spaceworthy
  • Show engine volume option same as other volume options
  • Use nearest neighbour interpolation for small resolution vn images
  • Fix engine sound being played at high time compression values
  • Try to fix issue where music stops playing
  • Statically link libenet on steam versions
  • diy-nerds: fixed reward and description not matching
  • deliverlove: fixed credit exploit
  • reynir: don’t add 0 tonnes of hotdogs

