-Fixed the accessory stand being out of stacking when sent to the warehouse and re-stacking minusively as it's sold.
- Fixed the Pleco animation bug in all aquariums.
-Fixed the bucket emptying key working error even though we don't have the bucket.
-The selling prices of small and large aquarium have been fixed.
-Daytime extended.
-Fixed overlapping of sales window and pause window.
-The interaction distance of living spaces has been extended.
-Fixed the name of the purchased item overlapping with the text xAmount in the basket.
-A few adjustments have been made to prevent cars from crashing. (There were some traffic monsters running a red light. We confiscated their driver's licenses.)
Changed files in this update