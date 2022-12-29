 Skip to content

Exotica: Petshop Simulator update for 29 December 2022

Hotfix 8

Hotfix 8

Share · View all patches · Build 10227778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the accessory stand being out of stacking when sent to the warehouse and re-stacking minusively as it's sold.

  • Fixed the Pleco animation bug in all aquariums.

-Fixed the bucket emptying key working error even though we don't have the bucket.

-The selling prices of small and large aquarium have been fixed.

-Daytime extended.

-Fixed overlapping of sales window and pause window.

-The interaction distance of living spaces has been extended.

-Fixed the name of the purchased item overlapping with the text xAmount in the basket.

-A few adjustments have been made to prevent cars from crashing. (There were some traffic monsters running a red light. We confiscated their driver's licenses.)

