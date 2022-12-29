COMBAT OVERHAUL + Gamepad Support

We're really happy with the positive reception we've gotten after releasing LUMbA: REDUX. Some people had issues with the game though, many issues we felt like we couldn't ignore. So without further ado, here are the new changes:

Lumba's movement speed was made more consistent between levels.

Lumba's projectile speed has been increased.

Added a new brick wall object, which has replaced large stacks of boxes in some levels.

Modified enemy spawn positions in multiple levels.

Lowered Flart bullet speed.

Lowered Bonecrow firebone speed.

Lowered G-Yip firerate.

Added telegraphs showing the area covered by explosive bullets.

BOSS UPDATES:

Added boss health meters.

Gave some bosses telegraphed animations to signal incoming attacks.

Rebalanced boss health.

Added new bullet sprites to differentiate the final boss's attacks.

GAMEPAD SUPPORT:

We added support for controllers, specifically Xbox controllers, but you can likely get any type of gamepad working with the right software.

ok I put out the super-update now I can sleep hahaha