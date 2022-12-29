 Skip to content

LUMbA: REDUX update for 29 December 2022

COMBAT OVERHAUL + Gamepad Support

We're really happy with the positive reception we've gotten after releasing LUMbA: REDUX. Some people had issues with the game though, many issues we felt like we couldn't ignore. So without further ado, here are the new changes:

  • Lumba's movement speed was made more consistent between levels.
  • Lumba's projectile speed has been increased.
  • Added a new brick wall object, which has replaced large stacks of boxes in some levels.
  • Modified enemy spawn positions in multiple levels.
  • Lowered Flart bullet speed.
  • Lowered Bonecrow firebone speed.
  • Lowered G-Yip firerate.
  • Added telegraphs showing the area covered by explosive bullets.

BOSS UPDATES:

  • Added boss health meters.
  • Gave some bosses telegraphed animations to signal incoming attacks.
  • Rebalanced boss health.
  • Added new bullet sprites to differentiate the final boss's attacks.

GAMEPAD SUPPORT:
We added support for controllers, specifically Xbox controllers, but you can likely get any type of gamepad working with the right software.
ok I put out the super-update now I can sleep hahaha

