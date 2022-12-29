 Skip to content

ナツノカナタ update for 29 December 2022

natsuno-kanata ver1.2.2 released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver1.2.2 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Bug Fixes]
Fixed a problem where non-lost items could be stolen by enemies.
Removed in-game events that were no longer needed.
Some text has been corrected.

Changed files in this update

