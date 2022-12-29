natsuno-kanata ver1.2.2 released

Share · View all patches · Build 10227302 · Last edited 29 December 2022 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy

natsuno-kanata ver1.2.2 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed a problem where non-lost items could be stolen by enemies.

Removed in-game events that were no longer needed.

Some text has been corrected.