natsuno-kanata ver1.2.2 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.2.2 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Bug Fixes]
Fixed a problem where non-lost items could be stolen by enemies.
Removed in-game events that were no longer needed.
Some text has been corrected.
