Hello everyone!

What's new?

1.0.2:

Statistic is now available

Fixed Journal alignment and line spacing

Fixed popups

Minor fixes

1.0.1:

Added back button to the calendar

Calendar visual fixes

Balance was improved

UX fixes

Input fixes

Minor fixes

Achievements on the way!

Thank you for your feedback and advices!

I hope I made the game better and will definitely continue to improve it.