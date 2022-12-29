BOMBS AWAY UPDATE!: Version 1.3 is out NOW!



Fantastic art by @FrosstyArt!



OH MY GOD THE NEW CHARACTER IS FINALLY HERE

I'm pretty exhausted so I'll keep this one short. Thank you all for your patience with this update, hope you have a lot of fun with the game's first new character since launch, have a great day, amen. This update actually turned out waaaay bigger than what was originally planned, so there's a LOT of new content to find!

NEW STUFF

New character: BOSS!

A highly-combustible criminal who uses sticky bombs as her main method of attack! Starts the “Second Chance” item, another random bomb-related item, and explodes upon taking a hit. Also comes with her own B-costume!

5 new bonus “subfloors”! The Kitchen: a shop where you can acquire heavily discounted food-related items plus a few items for free! The Bathroom: a shop that uses toilet paper as a special kind of currency in exchange for extremely rare and immensely powerful items. The Bank: allows you to deposit money that you can withdraw on a later run. The Basement: shortcut floor that allows you to immediately travel to any of the eight main or alternate floors. The Arena: a boss rush that gives you a bunch of items if you complete it in time!

3 new level variants! Flooded floors: water appears all over the floor. It makes enemies move slower, but your own movement becomes more slippery. Fish will also spawn around the floor. Burning floors: sets the floor ablaze, making some enemies spawn on fire. Pots become combustible and burning enemies will periodically fall from the ceiling. Dark floors: makes the floor pitch black. Some enemies will spawn translucent. Glowing particles flutter down from the ceiling to light your way.

16 new items! Victory Remains Lead Smiley Pot The Needle Leech Pact Toilet Paper The Diaper Wet Wipes Elevator Button The Vault Rotten Nanner Broken Syringe Gold Kernel Dead Rat Flies Smashed Glass

6 new weapons! Grenades Potato Masher Triple Bazooka Assault Bazooka Bomb Gauntlets Sticky Bombs

4 new enemies! Icky Sticky Infester Dog Cult Bishop Cult Necromancer



WHAT'S NEXT?

Next up is the Heaven & Hell Update! On the roadmap for these updates, I originally wrote that I'd like for this update to release in January 2023. Unfortunately, it might end up being a little later -- but not much. At the very latest, update 3 will be out by mid-February, so only a couple weeks later than originally planned. It won't include any new characters like Bombs Away did, but it will include some interesting new expansions to the characters that are already in the game (and maybe a new wardrobe). Look forward to it!