Our first Immortal Brawl is available now!

Hello everyone! Our first Immortal Brawl event starts now! The Immortal Brawl is a mode that opens irregularly with special rules each time.

It's the end of 2022, no matter what happens this year, wish you all have a great and amazing 2023!

Our first event is Onward and upward. In this rule, every card in your deck(notice,not the hand) will upgrade automatically after every battle.

This Immortal Brawl will end at 22:00 on Jan. 2nd (UTC+8). First time to get the top 4 in Brawl will receive a limited avatar frame.

