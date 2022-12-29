 Skip to content

Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 29 December 2022

Our first Immortal Brawl is available now!

Build 10227207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Our first Immortal Brawl event starts now! The Immortal Brawl is a mode that opens irregularly with special rules each time.

It's the end of 2022, no matter what happens this year, wish you all have a great and amazing 2023!

Our first event is Onward and upward. In this rule, every card in your deck(notice,not the hand) will upgrade automatically after every battle.

This Immortal Brawl will end at 22:00 on Jan. 2nd (UTC+8). First time to get the top 4 in Brawl will receive a limited avatar frame.

