Skul: The Hero Slayer update for 29 December 2022

The Dark Mirror Beta

Skul: The Hero Slayer update for 29 December 2022

The Dark Mirror Beta

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

‘The Dark Mirror’ Beta starts today.
Everyone who has purchased Skul will be able to participate in this Beta.

How to access the Beta version
  • Steam client → Library
  • Skul:The Hero Slayer → Click right → Property
  • Property menu → Betas
  • Type in the Beta Key : 17darkmirrorbeta

How to go back to the previous version
  • Steam client → Library
  • Skul:The Hero Slayer → Click right → Property
  • Property menu → Betas → Select ‘None’
Notifications of the Beta version
  • The play record of the Beta version won’t be reflected into the previous version.
  • Functions and files of the Beta version can be only used in the Beta version.
  • Currently the Beta version is only accessible via Steam.
  • The Beta version starts at the point after the completion of the first ending.
  • The maximum difficulty of the Dark Mirror won’t be accessible in the Beta version.
  • The contents in the Beta version are subject to change.

Please give us feedback regarding difficulty level, contents or any other inconvenience through the Official Discord channel.
Discord Channel #beta-feedback
https://discord.gg/tbvc7wHRAU

Thank you everyone for all the love that you have given Skul this year, and we promise to return that love by making Skul more fun!

SouthPAW Games

