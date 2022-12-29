This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

‘The Dark Mirror’ Beta starts today.

Everyone who has purchased Skul will be able to participate in this Beta.

How to access the Beta version

Steam client → Library

Skul:The Hero Slayer → Click right → Property

Property menu → Betas

Type in the Beta Key : 17darkmirrorbeta

How to go back to the previous version

Steam client → Library

Skul:The Hero Slayer → Click right → Property

Property menu → Betas → Select ‘None’

Notifications of the Beta version

The play record of the Beta version won’t be reflected into the previous version.

Functions and files of the Beta version can be only used in the Beta version.

Currently the Beta version is only accessible via Steam.

The Beta version starts at the point after the completion of the first ending.

The maximum difficulty of the Dark Mirror won’t be accessible in the Beta version.

The contents in the Beta version are subject to change.

Please give us feedback regarding difficulty level, contents or any other inconvenience through the Official Discord channel.

Discord Channel #beta-feedback

https://discord.gg/tbvc7wHRAU

Thank you everyone for all the love that you have given Skul this year, and we promise to return that love by making Skul more fun!

SouthPAW Games