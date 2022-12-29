Hello everyone!
‘The Dark Mirror’ Beta starts today.
Everyone who has purchased Skul will be able to participate in this Beta.
How to access the Beta version
- Steam client → Library
- Skul:The Hero Slayer → Click right → Property
- Property menu → Betas
- Type in the Beta Key : 17darkmirrorbeta
How to go back to the previous version
- Steam client → Library
- Skul:The Hero Slayer → Click right → Property
- Property menu → Betas → Select ‘None’
Notifications of the Beta version
- The play record of the Beta version won’t be reflected into the previous version.
- Functions and files of the Beta version can be only used in the Beta version.
- Currently the Beta version is only accessible via Steam.
- The Beta version starts at the point after the completion of the first ending.
- The maximum difficulty of the Dark Mirror won’t be accessible in the Beta version.
- The contents in the Beta version are subject to change.
Please give us feedback regarding difficulty level, contents or any other inconvenience through the Official Discord channel.
Discord Channel #beta-feedback
https://discord.gg/tbvc7wHRAU
Thank you everyone for all the love that you have given Skul this year, and we promise to return that love by making Skul more fun!
SouthPAW Games
