Arcane Vale 0.1.3 Additonal changes & improvements

Hello Adventurers!

Just a small update today to address a few recently reported bugs aswell as some nice quality of life changes!

Fixes -

• Fixed bug with 'Spider Killer' achievement not unlocking correctly

• Fixed a glitch that could potentially spawn multiple horses when riding fast

• Fixed some clay tiles sometimes showing incorrectly as black

• Fixed a rare bug that could cause some NPC's to de-spawn

• Fixed bug with john rescue cinematic which could hide the GUI after playing

• Fixed a bug which caused the dragonhide armor to lose some fire resistance when upgrading

QOL Changes-

• Upgrading an item now repairs it's durability

• Chests that were not placed by the player are now destructible

• Reduced bed hitbox so it is harder to accidentally click it

• Improved wooden fence and stone wall collision masks

• Improved entity follow speed

Localization -

• Fixed some NPC names being missing when changing languages during gameplay

• Added a few missing UI translations

• Fixed a few newly discovered spelling mistakes

That is all for today, if you have an idea's or sugesstions or want to stay up-to date with development be sure to join the discord!