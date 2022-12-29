Arcane Vale 0.1.3 Additonal changes & improvements

Hello Adventurers!
Just a small update today to address a few recently reported bugs aswell as some nice quality of life changes!
Fixes -
• Fixed bug with 'Spider Killer' achievement not unlocking correctly
• Fixed a glitch that could potentially spawn multiple horses when riding fast
• Fixed some clay tiles sometimes showing incorrectly as black
• Fixed a rare bug that could cause some NPC's to de-spawn
• Fixed bug with john rescue cinematic which could hide the GUI after playing
• Fixed a bug which caused the dragonhide armor to lose some fire resistance when upgrading
QOL Changes-
• Upgrading an item now repairs it's durability
• Chests that were not placed by the player are now destructible
• Reduced bed hitbox so it is harder to accidentally click it
• Improved wooden fence and stone wall collision masks
• Improved entity follow speed
Localization -
• Fixed some NPC names being missing when changing languages during gameplay
• Added a few missing UI translations
• Fixed a few newly discovered spelling mistakes
That is all for today, if you have an idea's or sugesstions or want to stay up-to date with development be sure to join the discord!
- Zero
Changed files in this update