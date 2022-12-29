 Skip to content

Hologram update for 29 December 2022

"Updates note for Dec 28"

Hologram update for 29 December 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.2- Logbook: Samahor continues his series of attacks with more and more waves of Hors and Zkrulls. For General Woner and his army to stop him, all it takes is a lot of ammunition, courage and energy.
New in this update: more ammo, new enemy and much more.

