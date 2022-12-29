Do you hear what I hear? An audio update!

Hello everyone! I hope that you're enjoying the end of the year with friends, family, and games. Speaking of games, this one has an update. I hope that you like it!

Main Changes:

Pausing the game now gives the option to change the music volume. The volume indicator is found between the health icon and the continue icon when paused.

Jumping & Springs now have pitch variance to spare your ears the same sound again and again.

Bug fixes:

Fixed an audio issue where the first note of the Beach level song played twice when entering the stage.

Fixed Bow becoming stuck when attempting to stand up out of a crouch near the edge of a crawling space.

Quality of life:

Moved a few NPCs on the third stage of the Beach level.

Moved the secret spot on the final stage of the Castle level.

Updated the default resolution to be 640x576, up from the original 160x144.

Extra Information:

You can always change the resolution by manually dragging the game window. That or you can be more precise by following this Steam guide.

To set your own custom resolution, follow this guide:

Right click Beau & Bow in your Steam Library. Go to the General tab and click the Set launch options button. Type in your custom resolution. Close the window and enjoy your game!

As an example, the original resolution of a certain handheld gaming device from the '80s:

-screen-width 160 -screen-height 144

As always, thank you for your continued support of Beau & Bow!