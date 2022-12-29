I finally had a chance to do my first serious Polymind run, yesterday on stream (archived here, a win!), but the important part is that that run combined with reports from other players over the past few days gave me plenty of material to work with regarding improvements for the event. I look forward to trying out lots of different play styles in future Polymind runs (I used only a handful of classes since I'm partial to Heavies :P), but here's what we've got so far for this update, available now (saves are compatible, so you can switch over from a Polymind run in progress if you like):

Cogmind Beta 11.2 (221229a) changelog:

NEW: [Polymind mode] Cogmind also gains host's innate mass support characteristics, if applicable

NEW: [Polymind mode] Waiting in an armed host without enough matter to fire current volley gradually generates matter up to required amount

NEW: [Polymind mode] Bump adjacent disabled robots to rewire even while controlling unsuspicious 0b10 host

NEW: [Polymind mode] Minesweeper host can lower suspicion by disarming or reprogramming 0b10-installed traps to appear busy with relevant tasks

NEW: [Polymind mode] Superbehemoth special ability also works while used as host

NEW: [Polymind mode] Multitile hosts can autocollect resources anywhere under them, not just from their top-left position

MOD: [Polymind mode] Waiting no longer increases suspicion outside 0b10-controlled areas

MOD: [Polymind mode] Targeted dispatches (e.g. assaults) switch to wandering target area if while en route Cogmind drops suspicion below Very High

MOD: [Polymind mode] Dormant 0b10 bots no longer sometimes wake up when Cogmind controlling unsuspicious 0b10 host within visual range

MOD: [Polymind mode] Data Miner help no longer available if swapping with them while controlling 0b10 host

MOD: [Polymind mode] Increased Protomatter cost of Trackers and Combat Programmers

MOD: [Polymind mode] Recycler hosts no longer modify suspicion based on item collection/dropping

MOD: [Polymind mode] Increased effect of Recycler item delivery on suspicion level

MOD: [Polymind mode] Increased effect of Operator suspicion reduction method

MOD: [Polymind mode] Adjusted Mechanic host actions effect on suspicion, added more explicit deconstruction limitations

MOD: [Polymind mode] No suspicion increase from misfires targeting terrain

MOD: Minesweeper matter capacity increased to 50

FIX: New Force Melee mode also being toggled by regular force melee input [ktur]

FIX: [Polymind mode] Automatic part sorting produced visual glitches for some hosts with zero slots of a given type [ktur, DeadlyBlueApples]

FIX: [Polymind mode] While in an unsuspicious 0b10-affiliated host could also swap with hostile non-0b10 robots [DeadlyBlueApples]

FIX: [Polymind mode] Protomatter could be picked up as a normal item once storage cap reached [Terminus]

FIX: [Polymind mode] Mechanics used to fit multislot parts on ally with insufficient slots then taken as host would crash [CaptainWinky]

FIX: [Polymind mode] Top 5 Hosts by Kills scoresheet records not always complete [aoemica]

Not much to say about the details besides what's listed above, but here's a quick shot of what should happen if you can throw off suspicion when a targeted assault was already on its way to you!

The leaderboards were spun up a day after the event began, and you can check those out here. Those will be running until the end of the event period (1/7), after which we can check out some aggregate stats and maybe some of the individual accomplishments. Several wins were recorded in the first day, and we already even have a couple extended wins as well :D

(The full list of Polymind runs can as usual be found in the version run list, for example here for Beta 11.2.)