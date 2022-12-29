Patch V1.0.4 Fixes:

-Fixed an issue with Health Upgrades not spawning in the Crane Minigame.

-Corrected missing dialogue in the Shield Charger quest.

-Save Points now have a failsafe for correcting player transparency.

-Corrected the Safe graphics in the Grand Casino level.

-Removed unused cave entrances in Acrylic Mountain.

-Adjusted some maps in Toxic Canyon to for difficulty reasons.