Patch V1.0.4 Fixes:
-Fixed an issue with Health Upgrades not spawning in the Crane Minigame.
-Corrected missing dialogue in the Shield Charger quest.
-Save Points now have a failsafe for correcting player transparency.
-Corrected the Safe graphics in the Grand Casino level.
-Removed unused cave entrances in Acrylic Mountain.
-Adjusted some maps in Toxic Canyon to for difficulty reasons.
Stoney's Adventure update for 29 December 2022
V1.0.4
Patch V1.0.4 Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update