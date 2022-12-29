 Skip to content

Stoney's Adventure update for 29 December 2022

V1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patch V1.0.4 Fixes:
-Fixed an issue with Health Upgrades not spawning in the Crane Minigame.
-Corrected missing dialogue in the Shield Charger quest.
-Save Points now have a failsafe for correcting player transparency.
-Corrected the Safe graphics in the Grand Casino level.
-Removed unused cave entrances in Acrylic Mountain.
-Adjusted some maps in Toxic Canyon to for difficulty reasons.

