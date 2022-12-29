It's never over! v1.07 Patch Notes

I hope you had a wonderful Wednesday. I appreciate the constant love and input, and I'm doing everything I can to to fix whatever I can.

Xross Dreams v1.07 patch notes:

Shells no longer recursively trigger, causing them to open improperly. If you were getting Gates as pieces at weird times, this was the cause. If Shells were shrinking instead of opening, this was the cause.

Comet's "ghost rows" no longer erase Pieces that are not Color Pieces. You could view this as a nerf if you want, but it's actually a buff.

Combo Counter now properly resets after a single hit.

Added Pressure entry to the Dictionary.

Dictionary alignment fixed at lower resolutions.

Terrifantastiperfect no longer permanently disables the UI.

Skeleton's chains no longer give collosal points. If you were getting random Terrifantastiperfects as Skeleton, this may have been the cause.

Thinker now handles Shells more intelligently. Shells will properly be pushed by other violence, and gravity interprets Shells correctly.

Thinker's The Power now only requires 2 Fruit to activate. This was an oversight.

This was an oversight. Gifts cause smaller openings on the boards of [spoiler]Bear and Big Bear[/spoiler].

Dreamers now only check for a single death at a time. This should prevent the Dual KO glitch in the future.

Dinosaur reports selected pieces earlier in the frame. This fixes the Piece Selector puzzle glitches.

This fixes the Piece Selector puzzle glitches. Astronaut's Bonus Pieces no longer count as Boosts for rock count. This is functionally a nerf.

Netcode Improvements: Remote inputs received after a cutscene now properly respect the opponent's cutscene state.

Netcode Improvements: Remote inputs are now processed 1 frame earlier if the remote player is on P1's side.

Netcode Improvements: Online inputs now check for unplayable states at the end of the frame instead of the beginning.

Online inputs now check for unplayable states at the end of the frame instead of the beginning. Rematch screen in a 2-person lobby no longer reports ghost inputs.

Rematching in a 2-person lobby no longer infinitely loops you through Dreamer Select after picking a stage.

There are still frame-perfect desyncs, and they're very for me to recreate. I'm going to keep working at this until they're gone. Thank you for patience.

Also, thank you for sharing twitter clips of you dunking on people. And thank you for all the love.

Expect another patch tonight, focused on netcode.