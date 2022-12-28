 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brutal TD update for 28 December 2022

Version 0.31 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10225972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.31 Had to rebuild all the game files from scratch due to a internal build error from last backup 0.30 pre-hotfix. I took this time to properly rewrite part of the points shop code to improve it. Reduced the first bosses health to 30 as too many people were having issues with level 1. Fixed lag issues with level 13, reduced total number of asteroid single (not the chunky group) spawns by 50. Slightly increased time between asteroid wave spawns. Increased level 13 asteroid health to 3500 per block from 2500 to compensate for the lower amount of asteroids. Fixed an issue with the huge asteroid on level 13 double spawning and causing issues. Made the huge asteroid on level 13 slightly faster and tankier. Challenge mode levels 6 through 10 added.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2176021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link