Version 0.31 Update

0.31 Had to rebuild all the game files from scratch due to a internal build error from last backup 0.30 pre-hotfix. I took this time to properly rewrite part of the points shop code to improve it. Reduced the first bosses health to 30 as too many people were having issues with level 1. Fixed lag issues with level 13, reduced total number of asteroid single (not the chunky group) spawns by 50. Slightly increased time between asteroid wave spawns. Increased level 13 asteroid health to 3500 per block from 2500 to compensate for the lower amount of asteroids. Fixed an issue with the huge asteroid on level 13 double spawning and causing issues. Made the huge asteroid on level 13 slightly faster and tankier. Challenge mode levels 6 through 10 added.