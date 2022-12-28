Quaver v1.1 Update Patch Notes - General Improvements & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10225696 · Last edited 28 December 2022 – 20:59:04 UTC by Wendy

A new Quaver client update has been released!

⚠️ THIS UPDATE IS REQUIRED IN ORDER TO LOG INTO THE GAME SERVER!

Please restart your Steam client to automatically install the latest version.

This update contains a ton of new features, improvements, and bug fixes!

Please read below for all information regarding this update.

New Additions

✅ Removed Steam Early Access. Quaver is now fully released and no longer in beta.

Added Judgement Counter Skinning.

Added the ability to edit time signatures in the editor.

Added more search tags ("keybind", "keyboard", "keys") to the options menu.

Added an editor action to reverse the order of HitObjects.

Added a close button to the top right of the AutoMod panel in the editor.

Disabled updating ranked statuses when offline.

Disabled the beta splash screen when loading the game.

Updated the editor's AutoMod to the new ranking criteria.

Bug Fixes

❗ Fixed the game not starting on Linux/Mac. You should no longer need the Steam Linux Runtime/Proton/Etc in order to run the game.

Fixed various connection issues on Linux.

Fixed donator-shared mapsets not downloading in multiplayer.

Fixed a crash when right clicking QuaverBot in the online user list.

Fixed an issue with AutoMod always giving issues for "vs." metadata.

Fixed the editor not loading for some Other Game maps.

If you enjoyed this update, consider donating in order to support the game and its development!

Thanks for reading!