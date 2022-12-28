 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Quaver update for 28 December 2022

Quaver v1.1 Update Patch Notes - General Improvements & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10225696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quaver v1.1 Update Patch Notes

A new Quaver client update has been released!

⚠️ THIS UPDATE IS REQUIRED IN ORDER TO LOG INTO THE GAME SERVER!

Please restart your Steam client to automatically install the latest version.

This update contains a ton of new features, improvements, and bug fixes!

Please read below for all information regarding this update.

New Additions

  • Removed Steam Early Access. Quaver is now fully released and no longer in beta.

  • Added Judgement Counter Skinning.

  • Added the ability to edit time signatures in the editor.

  • Added more search tags ("keybind", "keyboard", "keys") to the options menu.

  • Added an editor action to reverse the order of HitObjects.

  • Added a close button to the top right of the AutoMod panel in the editor.

  • Disabled updating ranked statuses when offline.

  • Disabled the beta splash screen when loading the game.

  • Updated the editor's AutoMod to the new ranking criteria.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the game not starting on Linux/Mac. You should no longer need the Steam Linux Runtime/Proton/Etc in order to run the game.

  • Fixed various connection issues on Linux.

  • Fixed donator-shared mapsets not downloading in multiplayer.

  • Fixed a crash when right clicking QuaverBot in the online user list.

  • Fixed an issue with AutoMod always giving issues for "vs." metadata.

  • Fixed the editor not loading for some Other Game maps.

If you enjoyed this update, consider donating in order to support the game and its development!

Thanks for reading!

  • The Quaver Team 💙

Changed files in this update

LINUX Depot 980613
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link