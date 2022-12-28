 Skip to content

Recoil VS The World update for 28 December 2022

EASTER EGG UPDATE!

GO FIND THE EASTER EGG!

It is somewhere in the game, unlocking a permanent good looking skin!

More updates to come, stay tuned!

