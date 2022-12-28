 Skip to content

HBDIE: The Nonce 2 update for 28 December 2022

HBDIE: The Nonce 2 Actual Last Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10225466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hello guys i lied. this is gonna be the last update no more after this ive had enough

Here are the changes

  • New Character Skins
  • In the Multiplayer map when you get hit by the enemy you now just respawn at the start so if one person dies not everyone dies because that was a fucking shit idea
  • You will also now respawn if you fall out the map for some reason (stop going through walls please)

ok guys thats all for now goodbye, yet again be sure to check out da youtube

