HBDIE: The Nonce 2 Actual Last Update

hello guys i lied. this is gonna be the last update no more after this ive had enough

Here are the changes

New Character Skins

In the Multiplayer map when you get hit by the enemy you now just respawn at the start so if one person dies not everyone dies because that was a fucking shit idea

You will also now respawn if you fall out the map for some reason (stop going through walls please)

ok guys thats all for now goodbye, yet again be sure to check out da youtube