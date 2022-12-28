 Skip to content

Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 28 December 2022

Holiday update 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I just fixed more errors with skills that caused game crashes in battles sometimes.

I also updated our WIKI with new pages to help people find the key items in Part 5: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Category:Key_items

If you are enjoying the experience so far, would you please review the game on the Steam Store page? This would help us gain more visibility and may accelerate the final production phase.

If you want to read about Dino Hazard projects, like the comic book, figures, books, etc:

Our wiki: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Special:AllPages
Our website: https://en.dinohazard.com/games
Our Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dino.hazard/
Our Twitter: @_DinoHazard
Our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/colecionadoresdeossos

May you have a great holiday with health, peace and happiness. These last years have been hell for everyone. Let 2023 bring some prosperity, finally.

Jurassic greetings,
BoneCollectors.

