Patch 0.2.1

-Fixed a few map spots being able to walked on that weren't suppose to be able to be walked on.

-Added a new cutscene that plays after beating the Giant Bioilluminescent Spider.

-Added some missing lines of dialogue in multiple locations, as well as fixing some that were wrong.

-There is a new terror for you all to conquer. Sliebomination II has just been spotted and is ready to be challenged! Have you got what it takes?

-For both crafting NPC's they now also have an Upgrades tab that you can check out to upgrade the gear you can craft from them!

Some weapon and armor renames.

-Added drops to some enemies and bosses that were suppose to have them.

-Added a new plugin that makes the save states more unique!

Apologies that this patch took so long. I took some time off for the holidays. That's why I decided to make this patch more of a mini update with a few new things to spice it up!