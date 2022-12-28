Update 1.10

Hey space travelers,

Another year of space exploration is coming to an end. We hope you had a great Christmas and we want to thank everyone for their support and feedback, and for joining us on this awesome journey.

Speaking of which, two brave space pilots wanted to play this game so badly (or were just fed up with waiting ;)) that they translated the whole 10K+ lines of text themselves! See more below...

As you can see, this is still not the Sphere update, but its development is on the home stretch and we don't plan to release any other update before it - it's in sight! Thanks for your patience, you will have a lot of new content soon, and many of your questions from the first storyline will be answered!

Have a good transit between the years, we'll see you on the other side!

Warp Turtle 🐢🚀

Localization

Two long-awaited languages are finally here! We are very happy to present the complete translations into Russian and German!

🇷🇺 Thanks to SeGAD and Asecs

...for rocking the RU localization in such a short time - you guys are amazing and will make many people happy. To emphasize how much you are a part of this game, we've added you as in-game merchant characters! :D We also added a new, more sci-fi-stylized font (Jura) to the RU version.

🇩🇪 German Scripts

In addition to the existing UI translation, we have finally finished 100% of the scripts, making the German version complete! It's a first version with room for improvement here and there - so feedback is always welcome, otherwise: Kein Problem, wir regeln das. :)

📡 Feedback Channels

To keep everything up to date as the game continues to grow, and to improve what already exists, we've opened new feedback channels here and on Discord - everything from typos to newly translated parts is absolutely welcome here, and best coordinated directly with each translation team itself!

UI

A shortcut to hide tooltips

Trade stats display cleanup

We realized that the way the credits and cargo calculation was displayed in the trade window was actually a mess - sorry for that! :D

Controller hint expansion, cleanup and improvements

Default button rework

General image corrections and resolution improvements

Improved some UI animations

Ships

BG5000 is now a lot faster and has a better shield with asteroid dmg resistance

World

Added more medium shields to the game

Improved the distribution of positive and negative affinity during some fight scenes, so that target selection will be more intuitive during those scenes

Improved some of the bounty hunter targets script handling

A missing dialog bypass, which stopped some players from getting the "Kalypso is surviving" event during "Diversionary Tactic", if Lt. Devi was saved

Bobby cliff attacks pirates

Some missing translation strings

Euphoria Broken" mission progress set to same value at some point

Brute-Force Counter-Attack" mission progress set to same value at some point

Profit!" mission progress set to same value at some point

"By Spring it could be all of us" mission progress set to same value at some point

Pharma Sentry stats correction: Max homing reduced from 60 to 20

Some unused persons removed

