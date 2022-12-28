New Alpha Released: ALPHA_FESTIVE_SEASON_C

Balancing Adjustments:
- Static Charge is no longer capable of completely blocking damage; the player will now take a minimum of 1 damage from all sources.
- Killing Lights attack now has less attack damage while Hidden.
- Explosive jump timing is now more lenient when attempting to achieve the maximum velocity.
- Team shuffling logic has been adjusted in an attempt to make teams feel more even by trying to "even out" the total round scores between teams.
Bug Fixes:
-
Static Charge shocking effects now appear while sitting.
-
More network stability adjustments.
-
Flags will be instantly reset if the holder goes inside a spawn area.
- This will apply to Holiday Rush Ornaments as well, causing them to be shattered instead.
-
Items with the untradable attribute no longer appear in trade-related popups.
- The account server would still prevent these items from being traded, but appearing in trade-related popups could have caused confusion.
Miscellaneous:
-
YellowAfterlife's Mouselock Extension has been added to the game, providing more reliable mouse locking to the game window when the option is enabled.
-
The server browser no longer shows game servers until they have been pinged (unless they are using a conflicting version).
-
Video settings will no longer be reduced if the game window is not in focus.
-
Game servers will not switch maps if there is only one map in the rotation.
-
New game server commands have been added:
-
getrounds Displays how many rounds are left before the map changes.
- This command can be used by all players.
-
gettime Displays how much time is left before the map changes.
- This command can be used by all players.
-
addrounds Removes the time limit for the current map, and extends the round limit by the given number of rounds, or by one round if no parameter was provided.
-
addtime Removes the round limit for the current map, and extends the time limit by the given number of minutes, or by one minute if no parameter was provided.
-
endless Removes the time limit and round limit for the current map.
-
map <Map File(name)> Ends the current map, then immediately switches to the specified map. The parameter can exclude the ".cpmap" extension, but the parameter must match the map's filename exactly otherwise. The specified map does not need to be in the server's map rotation.
-
download <Output Filename> <URL> Attempts to download a map from the specified URL. If the map was successfully downloaded, it will automatically be added to the server's map rotation.
-
-
More text has been converted to the localization system.
Changed files in this update