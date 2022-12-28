New Alpha Released: ALPHA_FESTIVE_SEASON_C

New game server commands have been added:

getrounds Displays how many rounds are left before the map changes. This command can be used by all players.

gettime Displays how much time is left before the map changes. This command can be used by all players.

addrounds Removes the time limit for the current map, and extends the round limit by the given number of rounds, or by one round if no parameter was provided.

addtime Removes the round limit for the current map, and extends the time limit by the given number of minutes, or by one minute if no parameter was provided.

endless Removes the time limit and round limit for the current map.

map <Map File(name)> Ends the current map, then immediately switches to the specified map. The parameter can exclude the ".cpmap" extension, but the parameter must match the map's filename exactly otherwise. The specified map does not need to be in the server's map rotation.