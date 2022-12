Share · View all patches · Build 10225220 · Last edited 28 December 2022 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Added a button in song select to add steam workshop beatmaps to your favourites (and also automatically upvote them on steam workshop).

Added Ctrl+F Hotkey to filter by favourites in song select. Actual button will be added soon

Fixed bug that was causing audio not to import correctly in level editor

Fixed bug where using /, *, <, > would prevent the beat map from being saved. These characters should now also be useable in song names.