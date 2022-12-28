Organosphere V0.9.4.5.1

Exciting new patch update for Organosphere! Improving the December event and other areas of the game. Thanks for your support, and we can't wait to hear your feedback!

1. Stats PDA now shows total Christmas beetle count instead of only just total bug count. [For both relevant achievements]

2. Xmas Present achievement pickups are now displayed on the mini-map with off-map waypoints. [Look for the "Gift Tag" icons in the map]

3. More health kits to be found inside office.

4. Can now escape the cemetery if one accidentally finds themselves inside it. [User reported issue]

5. New achievement for finding a way inside the cemetery. It was never meant to be accessible, but since it is - thought it would make a cool "secret" rather than a bug.

6. New loot opportunities inside cemetery.

7. Added missing colliders to tombstones inside cemetery as well as improved tombstone texture maps.

8. Christmas beetles are still as abundant[Until 9 Jan], but now deal 5 X LESS damage.

9. Made shotgun have a more realistic range of +- 30 meters instead of +- 100M which it was previously. [For some reason]

10. New "Spawn Vehicle" Icon in inventory.

11. Made useless scrap metal in inventory temporarily invisible, the game will still store & save as its own unique variable for now with the intention of developing it into a separate crafting system.

12. Optimized inventory rendering code. [Not that it makes a huge difference since the game is essentially paused when the inventory is active, but just as a matter of good coding practice.]

13. New achievement for locating a singular and ultra-rate shotgun shell tree near the taxi rank.

I hope you enjoy all the new updates and improvements I've made to Organosphere. I value your feedback and can't wait to hear what you think about the latest patch update. Please leave your thoughts and feedback in the comments below.