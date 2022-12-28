New Content Update!

Hello,

We have released a new update! This was mainly a Christmas theme update, however unfortunately it was delayed a few days hence the late release after Christmas.

This update turns the "Snow theme" level into a much more festive environment. An entirely new level theme is added, and there are many new entities added all together.

-New level theme: The Pyramid

-Two new exclusive entities for the pyramid theme

Snow level has undergone a "Christmas makeover":

-Snow level has three new entities

-Snow level has new landscape decorations such as snowmen, Christmas trees, etc

-New weapon: Candy Cane. Only spawns in the snow level

-Presents can now also spawn in the snow level

-Added "Santa", although he's not the jolly figure you may be familiar with...

-The knight statues in the castle theme now have a chance to move like the gargoyles

-Fixed a bug with crafting lead ball ammunition putting your gunpowder into the negative amounts

-Fixed a bug where changing quality settings to high will automatically enable shadows even if you had them disabled

-An achievement for killing Santa

-adrenaline shot item is now bigger and sparkles slightly as many found it hard to find due to it being small

As always, there will be a new update soon, very shortly after the New Year!

Happy holidays and new year to you all and thank you all for supporting The Backrooms: Survival throughout this year!

Cheers!